Noodles & Company to Give Away Mac & Cheese Bowls for National Mac & Cheese Day

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day on July 14 with a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of a regular entrée for all Noodles Rewards members. To make the day even better, anyone who orders any size bowl of Mac & Cheese on National Mac & Cheese Day will receive an uncommonly good free side of cheese sauce with every Mac & Cheese purchase, marking the day as National Mac & Cheese & Cheese Day.

Every Day is Mac & Cheese Day at Noodles & Company

Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is the most ordered dish of Noodles fans, making Noodles & Company the number one place to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day. Setting the standard with high-quality ingredients, Noodles' famous Mac & Cheese dishes are made with a gluten-free and rBST-free creamy cheese sauce; premium aged cheddars; and decadent elbow macaroni noodles.

"We serve nearly 13 million bowls of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese across our 450+ restaurants each year. In fact, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has been our best-selling menu item since we first opened our doors 27 years ago, and while we've innovated our menu over the decades, this uncommonly good mainstay is a guest favorite," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "We're celebrating this National Mac & Cheese Day with a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese for all Noodles Rewards members, and because we're dedicated to Uncommon Goodness, we're giving away an extra helping of our famous cheese sauce with every Mac & Cheese order because we believe in always doing something extra for our guests."

Noodles Rewards

Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Guests can conveniently get their Mac & Cheese fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Noodles' National Mac & Cheese & Cheese Day offer will be available on July 14 only at all Noodles restaurants nationwide.