Noodles & Company Inks Deal to Open Four Units in Texas

Noodles & Company today announced that it has entered into a multi-unit franchise and area development agreement with Carlos Hill, the President of Tsunami Enterprises, LLC. Four new Noodles & Company restaurants are planned for the El Paso & Las Cruces metropolitan area during the next three years, with the first scheduled to open its doors by the Fall of 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carlos and his team as we expand the Noodles’ brand in new territories,” says John Ramsay, vice president of franchise sales. “Our goal is to seek operators who share our brand values and who are passionate about meeting our guests’ needs, and we believe Carlos is an ideal partner. We are confident that the Noodles’ unique brand strengths and brand activation strategy will resonate in this new market and our team is ready to support Carlos as he opens these new restaurants.”

“I look forward to expanding Noodles & Company’s presence in West Texas and Southern New Mexico,” says Carlos Hill, owner of Tsunami Enterprises, LLC. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand and its impressive and unique offering of global flavors. The Noodles & Company brand appeals to a broad range of lifestyles, convenience, and dietary needs, and I believe there are many underserved fans in this area who will be ecstatic when our new restaurants open.”