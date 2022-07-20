Noodles & Company Introduces 7 Delicious $7 Dishes

Noodles & Company announced the introduction of 7 Delicious $7 Dishes, a tailored menu that features fresh and flavorful Noodles dishes starting at $7. The 7 Delicious $7 Dishes menu is now available at Noodles & Company restaurants nationwide. This menu includes regular full-size entrees with a variety of options for guests to choose from.

At Noodles & Company, guests will always find satisfying, fresh quality food, now at an even more valued price point. 7 Delicious $7 Dishes brings forth a satisfying, fresh, and made-to-order combination of flavors that guests cannot find at other fast-casual dining spots. 7 Delicious $7 Dishes features seven classic and fan-favorite dishes including Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Japanese Pan Noodles, Pesto Cavatappi, Med Salad, Pasta Fresca, Spaghetti and Buttered Noodles. The variety on this menu highlights Noodles' range of globally inspired dishes while celebrating the delicious, high-quality food Noodles' guests know and love. From classic to indulgent to health-conscious dishes, there is something for everyone on the menu, all for a $7 price that's easy to swallow.

"We're dedicated to bringing Uncommon Goodness to every step of our guest experience. We create options that not only satisfy our guests but add comfort and value to their lives," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "7 Delicious $7 Dishes features a combination of our fresh, high-quality dishes made from world-class ingredients that are now available at a value price point, so guests never have to sacrifice quality in their favorite dishes."

All guests can enjoy 7 Delicious $7 Dishes, however, only Noodles Rewards members have access to even more exclusive value price points and rewards. Throughout August, Noodles Rewards members will have access to unlimited free delivery with every order placed through Noodles.com and the Noodles app, making 7 Delicious $7 Dishes an even more satisfying deal.

Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Guests can conveniently get their value menu fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. 7 Delicious $7 Dishes is available now for a limited time only. For more details on 7 Delicious $7 Dishes visit Noodles.com.