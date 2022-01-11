Noodles & Company Joins Campaign to Help Those Impacted by Wildfires in Colorado

Colorado was recently met with devastating wildfires, burning over 1,000 homes and forcing the displacement of tens of thousands of residents. Unfortunately for those families impacted by these fires, the road to recovery is long and there will be challenges ahead. As the cameras leave and the nation's attention turns to the next newscycle, those impacted still need support and comfort in their long journey to rebuilding.

Colorado and national brands band together to support families impacted by Colorado wildfire destruction.

Recognizing this important need, Boulder-based advertising agency Fortnight Collective rallied and assembled Colorado-based and national brands, working with Broomfield-based Conscious Alliance, a national nonprofit that brings healthy food to communities in need, to create a series of Colorado Community Care Packages for those affected. The initiative called, WE GOT THIS is already backed by a growing collection of companies and brands including Noodles & Company, Yasso, Hain Celestial brands (including Live CleanI Hand Sanitizer, Celestial Seasonings Tea, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics and JĀSÖN), Danone North America brands (including Horizon Organic, Silk, Happy Family Organics, Oikos, Stok and So Delicious Dairy Free), Snooze An A.M. Eatery, Wholesome Sweeteners, Bobo's, Upslope Brewing Company, JUSTIN'S, Quinn Snacks, Purely Elizabeth, Noosa, Cappello's, Birch Benders, Good Karma Foods, Orijen and Acana pet foods, Outside Interactive, Rowdy Mermaid, Ridgeline Ventures & FocusedBrands. This is more than a financial support system, this is a movement to provide ongoing comfort, assistance and stability via free products and services to those impacted by the fires. The care packages will be frequently deployed over the next 12-18 months, as the community works to find its footing again.

"The WE GOT THIS effort serves as a movement and a mantra to live by for our beloved towns of Superior and Louisville, Colorado," says Andy Nathan, Founder & CEO, Fortnight Collective. "We're humbled by the support this initiative has already received and hope more companies support the effort in the months to come in any way they can. We also hope that this effort becomes a playbook for how communities can rally around their people in the face of future tragedies."

This is only the beginning for this open-source movement, which aims to be the foundation for a structural support system that can be implemented quickly if a future tragedy arises. It also welcomes any and all brands interested in joining the journey.

"Working together, we can have a tremendous impact on those in need," says Justin Levy, executive director at Conscious Alliance. "As we move forward, we hope to continue collaborations with food brand partners to help those in crisis and those in need in our community and home town and welcome new partners."

WE GOT THIS is also launching an in-person retail pop-up, where merchandise including shirts, tote bags and yard signs will be sold with all proceeds going to those impacted by the fires. Merchandise will be available inside the Marshall Fire Support Stores called Basecamp Collective in Louisville Colorado. Location and launch details will be available on the WeGotThisColorado.com site.