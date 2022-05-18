Noodles & Company Launches LEANguini Nationwide

Noodles & Company introduced its newest menu innovations with the national launch of its propriety new noodle, LEANguini, and the test of three new Asian inspired broth-based bowls, providing guests with new exciting flavors and craveable menu options.

On the heels of recently introducing its new brand positioning, Uncommon Goodness, the brand is delivering on its promise to continue bringing its guests unmatched freshness and convenience. LEANguini, the brand's most innovative noodle that defies all pasta logic with its nutritional composition, is now available at all Noodles' 450+ restaurants. The new Asian Broth Bowls, which bring brand-new flavorful dishes to Noodles' menu, are now available in select test markets.

After a successful test launch, LEANguini is now available nationwide at all Noodles & Company locations. The proprietary, first-of-its-kind noodle was created in-house by Noodles' culinary team to have the same satisfying taste and texture as a regular linguini but 56% fewer net carbs and 44% higher protein than traditional wheat pasta noodles.

To introduce LEANguini nationally, Noodles has paired the flavorful light noodle with an all-new craveable dish, LEANguini Lemon Parmesan. The dish pairs LEANguini noodles with a lemon parmesan sauce, roasted zucchini, Roma tomatoes, and spinach, topped with parmesan and parsley. Additionally, guests who already have a favorite dish at Noodles can substitute LEANguini into any dish for $1* to create a perfect pairing.

"As we've innovated our menu over the past few years bringing forward more health-focused options and balanced dishes, we've seen more and more guests change their eating habits and try our healthier menu options," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "With the versatility of LEANguini and how well it complements every dish on our menu, we anticipate many guests will transition to this noodle because its taste, texture, and nutritional composition is unlike any other noodle available anywhere."

Currently, Noodles brings forward bold and comforting Asian flavors with Japanese Pan Noodles and Pad Thai, along with newer options such as Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein and Spicy Korean Beef Noodle. Noodles' culinary team has created the brand's first-ever broth-based noodle bowls to elevate even more delicious Asian-inspired dishes on its menu.

To roll out the all-new broth bowls, Noodles is testing three new fresh flavorful dishes:

Japanese Chicken Broth Bowl: Creamy ramen pork broth with lo mein noodles and grilled chicken, carrots, napa and red cabbage, topped with green onions.

Sesame Chicken Dumpling Broth Bowl: Chicken sesame-infused broth with chicken dumplings, lo mein noodles, carrots, napa and red cabbage, topped with green onions.

Vietnamese Steak Broth Bowl: Traditional pho-style beef broth with rice noodles and steak, spinach, napa and red cabbage, topped with green onions and cilantro.

"Menu innovation has been at the core of who we are at Noodles — we are always looking for new ways to present our guests with exciting new flavor profiles made from premium fresh ingredients," adds Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "We were inspired by the comforting taste and unique flavors of Asian cuisine to create our new broth bowls, and with guests already showing such affinity for the Asian options on our menu, the new broth bowls round out our beloved Asian options."

Asian Broth Bowls are available only at select test restaurants in Colorado, Illinois, and Ohio.