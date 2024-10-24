Noodles & Company, the nationwide fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness, is turning a new page in its culinary story with the launch of three new dishes that promise to redefine guests’ expectations with new flavors and never-before-used ingredients. Today’s unveiling of the Lemon Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi, and Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo is the first step in a multi-phase menu transformation, where big flavors, fresh ingredients, and culinary creativity take center stage.

Taste The Start of Something Great

Following successful trials in three test markets, Noodles & Company is thrilled to roll out our highly anticipated new bowls nationwide. Inspired by positive guest feedback, these new dishes represent the next evolution of the Noodles menu. To bring this vision to life, Noodles & Company collaborated with The Culinary Edge to introduce bold and innovative flavors that elevate the dining experience.

From smoky bacon and zesty roasted tomatoes to savory artichokes and grilled corn, the new ingredients underscore Noodles’ commitment to pushing boundaries while staying true to what guests love: noodles done right.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Scampi : Noodles’ zesty twist on the classic, with grilled shrimp, roasted tomatoes, and fresh artichokes.

: Noodles’ zesty twist on the classic, with grilled shrimp, roasted tomatoes, and fresh artichokes. Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi : Bringing a little heat with roasted red peppers and smoky chipotle sauce, balanced by grilled chicken and spiral cavatappi noodles.

: Bringing a little heat with roasted red peppers and smoky chipotle sauce, balanced by grilled chicken and spiral cavatappi noodles. Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo: Noodles’ famous 4-cheese alfredo sauce with crispy bacon, and fresh broccoli, delivering a rich, indulgent take on a fan favorite.

“Our new Lemon Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi, and Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo are just the beginning for Noodles & Company,” said Scott Davis, chief concept officer at Noodles & Company. “This launch is a significant milestone in our journey to deliver more sophisticated, dynamic flavors to our guests, and we’re confident that our fans—new and old alike—will find something to love. We’re just getting started, and these three new dishes are only the beginning of what’s to come.”

Setting the Stage for More to Come

Noodles & Company’s new dishes are just the start. Noodles will introduce even more innovative flavors and fresh ingredients throughout the upcoming year, reinforcing its position as the go-to destination for craveable, creative noodle dishes.”

Noodles Goodness Guarantee Promise

Noodles guarantees all the goodness of its new chef-curated dishes. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new, with the promise that if they don’t love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Unlock Even More with Noodles Rewards

For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees there’s always a reward available for members.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering, which is a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. These new dishes and more are available as craveable catering options. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.