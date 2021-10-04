Noodles & Company to Offer 20 Percent Discount for National Noodles Day

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual brand known for serving globally-inspired noodle dishes, announced today that Noodles Rewards members will receive a 20% off reward that can be used on their entire order on Wednesday, Oct. 6, in celebration of National Noodles Day. To continue the celebration of its namesake holiday, Noodles & Company is giving all Rewards Members who redeem the National Noodles Day offer an additional 10% off reward that can be applied to all future orders placed throughout October.

"National Noodles Day is an opportunity to extend immense gratitude to our valued guests for their continued support, particularly during the past 18 months, which have been challenging in many ways, but have also reaffirmed that a bowl of Noodles has the ability to bring people together," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "We look forward to greeting and meeting guests throughout the month, whether they are dining with us in our restaurants or from the comfort of their homes."

Celebrate National Noodles Day at The Home of The Noodle.

National Noodles Day is Noodles & Company's biggest and proudest day of the year. Noodles & Company serves up noodle dishes like no other fast-casual restaurant in the nation. In fact, it's the only restaurant where you can conveniently order a variety of globally-inspired noodle dishes that are both delicious and freshly made at an amazing value. From Noodles & Company's classic dishes like Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Penne Rosa, to its decadent 3-CheeseTortelloni Pastas, and light menu items like Cauliflower Rigatoni Fresca and fresh Zoodle dishes – there's a Noodles dish for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you are a loyal Noodles Rewards Member or a first-time guest, National Noodles Day is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a delicious bowl of noodles at the home of the noodle.

Unlock Exclusive Member Benefits on National Noodles Day.

To unlock exclusive Rewards member pricing for the month of October, Noodles guests must register to become a Noodles Rewards member by Oct. 6. The 20% off National Noodles Day offer will automatically load into each Noodles Rewards account, followed by the 10% off reward once the National Noodles Day deal is redeemed on Oct. 6.

These exclusive member deals are available at participating Noodles & Company restaurants nationwide. Guests can find their local Noodles & Company restaurant by visiting noodles.com.

How to Sign Up.

Signing up for Noodles Rewards is fast and easy by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or signing up online at noodles.com/rewards. In addition to ongoing exclusive member benefits, when guests sign up to be a Noodles Rewards Member, they will automatically unlock a free small entrée, redeemable after their first purchase just for joining Noodles Rewards.