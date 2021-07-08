Noodles & Company to Offer Free Mac and Cheese to Rewards Members

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order and home to the fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, is going big for National Mac & Cheese Day once again.

For one day only, on July 14, Noodles is celebrating its best-selling dish by offering all Rewards members a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any regular entrée.

Every Day is Mac & Cheese Day at Noodles & Company

At Noodles & Company, there is plenty of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to go around. With 452 locations across the US, the restaurant serves over 10 million bowls of its famous dish every year. In addition, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has been Noodles & Company's number one best-seller for over 20 years. With 25% of new guests choosing Mac & Cheese as their first order and returning guests continuing to choose Noodles & Company as their premier Mac & Cheese Day stop, you won't want to miss this celebration with Noodles on National Mac & Cheese Day.

More Exciting Mac & Cheese Flavors

Noodles offers a wide variety of options for those looking to indulge and dress up their Mac & Cheese to truly celebrate the meaning of Mac & Cheese Day, including Buffalo Chicken Mac and BBQ Pork Mac. Plus, guests looking to celebrate with Mac & Cheese options on the lighter side or to fit a dietary need can swap out elbow noodles for Zoodles or the gluten-friendly pipette shell, which pair perfectly with Noodles' delicious cheese sauce.

Noodles Rewards

This National Mac & Cheese Day offer is exclusive to Noodles Rewards members. All current and any new members who sign up on or before July 14 will see the offer for a free small Mac & Cheese with the purchase of a regular entrée in their account, or right after they sign up, on July 14 only. Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles Rewards mobile app found in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or on the web at www.noodles.com/rewards. Guests can conveniently get their Mac & Cheese fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles Rewards mobile app or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. To redeem the offer, simply add a regular entrée and a small Mac & Cheese to your order, and then select the Mac & Cheese Day reward on the checkout screen. The offer will not be available through third-party delivery providers.

"At Noodles & Company, we strive to make every experience notable for our guests, and you could say that National Mac & Cheese Day is our hallmark day," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "A bowl of free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is the best way to kick-off National Mac & Cheese Day - it's our way of celebrating our loyal Rewards members, while also welcoming new members to experience why guests have made Wisconsin Mac & Cheese our number one best-selling dish for more than two decades."