Noodles & Company to Offer Free Shareable for International Women's Day

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, is raising a fork to women this International Women's Day by making it easy to connect with and recognize the amazing women in your life. On March 8, 2022, all Noodles Rewards members will receive a free shareable in their Rewards account to be redeemed on March 8 with their favorite current or future female leader across any of the Noodles' 450+ locations nationwide.

The future starts around the table

Noodles & Company encourages guests to take advantage of this deal and use March 8 as a day to foster connections and spark ideas over a meal with the female leaders in your life. From daughters, moms, nieces, sisters, and granddaughters to friends, colleagues, and more, Noodles & Company recognizes all female leaders and invites everyone to celebrate equality and empowerment over a free shareable.

"As the mother of a young daughter, many of our most important conversations happen over a meal—this is when I am lucky enough to engage in conversation about her day, her struggles, and her aspirations. These ongoing conversations bring us closer together," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "We are excited to raise a fork to women everywhere this International Women's Day by encouraging conversation and togetherness over a free shareable."

Representation at work

This celebration follows Noodles & Company's recent announcement highlighting the progress that has and continues to be made. Noodles' leadership representation is now comprised of 54% women within the operations team and 50% women on its executive team - over 20% higher than the national average.

Noodles has always been committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment for its team members and guests. Noodles offers an industry-leading benefits program, which includes enhanced parental leave; phase-out and phase-in for expecting/postpartum mothers; free breast milk shipping; and adoption and surrogacy financial assistance up to $10,000.

"We are proud to be a company that empowers women to reach their professional goals and will continue to provide them opportunities to have a seat at the table," says Sue Petersen, executive vice president of inclusion, diversity, and people at Noodles & Company. "We believe that diversity of thought is integral to our success which includes representation of women in leadership roles, and we are committed to continuing to build on the diversity of our teams.

Noodles Rewards

The International Women's Day promotion is a Noodles Reward Member exclusive. To join the fun, earn rewards, and redeem your shareable on March 8, sign up for Noodles Rewards by visiting noodles.com/rewards or download the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Guests who sign up for Noodles Rewards for the first time will also receive a free small entree after their first purchase using the Noodles Rewards app, valid for 30 days.

Reward for a Free Regular Shareable valid for use on 3/8/2022 only. Additional proteins and add-ons not included. Only one reward per Noodles Rewards account. Not valid for Call-In orders. Your reward can be found in the "Rewards" section of your Noodles Rewards account and must be applied on the 'my cart' screen prior to checkout to receive your free Protein Add-On. Must order through a valid Noodles Rewards account at time of purchase. Not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms, call-in orders, and catering orders. For full Noodles Rewards terms and conditions, please click here.