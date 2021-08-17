Noodles & Company Opens in Wheaton, Illinois

Noodles & Company, known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle, and cauliflower noodle dishes from around the world, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Wheaton, IL.

The store officially opens its doors on Wednesday, August 18th and to support Noodles’ commitment to giving back to local communities, the location is donating 50% of their sales on opening date (August 18th) to St. Michael School. This will include all order places at in-restaurant, online, or via the Noodles Rewards App.

Noodles & Company's menu offers guests familiar and global flavors from around the world that cater to every appetite. Customers can select from fan favorites dishes including the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Penne Rosa, and the all-new Cauliflower Gnocchi, and can customize the dish using fresh high-quality ingredients. Every Noodles & Company dish is made to order and convenient options such as takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup options are available on the Noodles Rewards app. Noodles Rewards members will also earn rewards points on every meal, receive exclusive offers, updates on new menu launches, and more!

Hours of operations are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.