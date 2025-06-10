Noodles & Company, the fast-casual favorite known for its globally inspired noodle bowls, has partnered with Food Network, the authority in all things flavor, to unveil four entrees that have been crowned “Food Network Favorites.” This partnership between two established leaders celebrates the creativity, culinary craftsmanship, and unbeatable value that Noodles & Company is known for, now curated by some of the most trusted experts in the industry.

In March, Noodles unveiled its reinvented menu, featuring bold new flavors and reimagined classics at the forefront. With more than two-thirds of the menu new or improved, this reinvention is more than just a refresh; it’s a testament to Noodles’ culinary craftsmanship, designed to satisfy every guest. Through this dedication to bold, expertly crafted dishes, Noodles is not only delighting longtime fans but also attracting new guests and new fans.

“As the authority on all things flavor, Food Network is always looking to highlight delicious food finds for our fans, and this partnership is another way to deliver on that mission,” said Lauren Burack, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Food Network & HGTV. “Noodles & Company excels in crafting delicious, noodle-focused dishes, and the new menu reflects that, but these four stood out as clear favorites to our team, showcasing the perfect combination of craveable taste and incredible value.”



Meet The “Food Network Favorites”

Hand-picked by Food Network, Noodles & Company’s “Food Network Favorites” are tailored to perfection and include:

Basil Pesto Cavatappi: A fan-favorite made even better, now featuring more of its signature basil pesto sauce, fire-roasted tomatoes, and aged Parmesan for deeper flavor in every forkful.

A fan-favorite made even better, now featuring more of its signature basil pesto sauce, fire-roasted tomatoes, and aged Parmesan for deeper flavor in every forkful. Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese: Elbow noodles in creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce, topped with parmesan-crusted chicken, tangy Buffalo sauce, green onions, crispy onions, and a drizzle of ranch. A flavor explosion that had the pros coming back for seconds.

Elbow noodles in creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce, topped with parmesan-crusted chicken, tangy Buffalo sauce, green onions, crispy onions, and a drizzle of ranch. A flavor explosion that had the pros coming back for seconds. Rigatoni Rosa with Parmesan Chicken: Reimagined with heartier rigatoni noodles, a richer spicy tomato cream sauce, slow-roasted tomatoes, and 18-month aged Parmesan. A comforting classic turned up.

Reimagined with heartier rigatoni noodles, a richer spicy tomato cream sauce, slow-roasted tomatoes, and 18-month aged Parmesan. A comforting classic turned up. Lemon Garlic Shrimp Scampi: Fettuccine noodles in a savory garlic butter sauce with sautéed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, and a splash of lemon. Fresh, light, and full of vibrant summer flavor.

“Food Network knows food, and Noodles & Company knows noodles—making this partnership a natural fit,” said Stephen Kennedy, SVP of Marketing at Noodles & Company. “We’re excited to introduce guests to a lineup of reimagined favorites and bold new flavors that showcase our culinary expertise. It’s an honor to have four of our most popular noodle bowls selected by the experts at Food Network as ‘Food Network Favorites.’ These dishes promise to deliver comfort, indulgence, and creativity in every bowl—just as we always strive to do.”

Crafted to Impress. Priced to Enjoy.

Whether you’re craving comfort or new flavors, Noodles & Company offers elevated dishes made with high-quality ingredients, all at a reasonable price. With easy online ordering and fast, reliable delivery, enjoying chef-crafted meals at home, in the office, or on the go has never been easier. Experience the bold new flavors, exclusively at Noodles & Company locations nationwide.