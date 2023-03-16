Noodles & Company's Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad Returns for Spring

Noodles & Company announced the return of its Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad, a crisp and craveable dish that is now available on the Noodles menu across all 460+ restaurants nationwide. The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is Noodles' take on a popular summer salad, packed with fresh, high quality ingredients. This new salad is made from a delicious blend of mixed greens tossed in tangy barbeque coleslaw dressing with grilled chicken, tomato and red onion topped with roasted corn and cheddar jack cheese.

The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is the latest addition to Noodles & Company's expansive better-for-you menu options. Noodles' menu includes a variety of plant-based and low-carb offerings such as the recently launched Impossible Panko Chicken protein, fan-favorite Zoodles, and the proprietary, made-in-house LEANguini noodle which contains 44% fewer net carbs and 50% higher protein than traditional pasta. Along with Noodles' light and fresh menu options, the Company also provides guests with an easy-to-navigate online nutrition calculator with detailed menu descriptions designed for guests with food sensitivities or those seeking dishes that fit their dietary preferences.

"The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad was inspired and developed in-house by our talented culinary team resulting in a classic, flavorful dish that is full of zest and nutrients. This salad furthers our commitment to Uncommon Goodness and nourishing all guests with delicious and unique flavors," says Nick Graff, vice president of culinary and executive chef at Noodles & Company. "Noodles is proud to offer a wide variety of health-conscious, customizable dishes that help guests meet their nutrition-related goals and we're excited for this option to join our Caesar and Med Salad as craveable salad options."