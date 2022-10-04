Noodles Rewards Members to Get 20 Percent Off for National Noodle Day

Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is celebrating National Noodle Day on October 6 by rewarding its Noodles Rewards members with 20% off all regular sized entrées.

Choose Your Favorite Noodles Dish to Celebrate

There is no better way to celebrate National Noodle Day than by diving into a bowl of Noodles. This deal is a great way for Rewards members to try something different on the menu or celebrate with one of their favorite Noodles dishes. That's 20% off delicious, craveable entrées from Noodles' best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, to the all-new LEANguini dishes, and classics like Japanese Pan Noodles, Pesto Cavatappi, Pasta Fresca, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Buttered Noodles, and more. The variety and customization of Noodles' menu highlights its range of globally inspired dishes while celebrating the delicious, high-quality food Noodles' guests know and love. From classic to indulgent to health-conscious dishes, there is something for everyone on the menu.

"This year has been a time of innovation for Noodles & Company. From the launch of our proprietary noodle LEANguini to our new brand platform Uncommon Goodness, we have given our dedicated guests so much to celebrate this National Noodle Day," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "This offer is another way we're bringing Uncommon Goodness to every step of the guest experience at Noodles."

Noodles' Premium Rewards Program

Every day is a day worth celebrating at Noodles & Company because year-round the brand offers its loyal members oodles of points, freebies and rewards. By joining the Noodles Rewards program, new members will earn a free small bowl after their first purchase just for joining; receive freebies and exclusive offers; receive a special reward on their birthday; and of course earn rewards points with every purchase. With more than four million members and growing, guests who join will instantly taste why it's the most delicious rewards program around.

Joining Is Easy

Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Guests can conveniently get their noodles fixed via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Noodles' National Noodle Day offer will be available on October 6 at Noodles restaurants nationwide and guests can sign up the day of to receive this special offer.