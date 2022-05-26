North Carolina Entrepreneur Acquires The Big Salad

North Carolina entrepreneur Brent Sheena announced the acquisition of fast-casual restaurant chain The Big Salad from founder and CEO John Bornoty.

The deal includes management and support of nine locations in Michigan and Texas, along with intellectual property rights to fuel future growth. Terms were not disclosed.

Sheena is a North Carolina-based investor and entrepreneur who owns a variety of companies in the computer software, IT support, shared workspace, real estate, and fitness sectors, in addition to a Jamba Juice franchise in North Carolina. Born and raised in Michigan, he was familiar with The Big Salad concept and was interested in expanding his portfolio with more health-conscious businesses when the opportunity to purchase the chain was presented.

“The appeal of The Big Salad concept is that fast, convenient food can be fresh and nutritious, allowing the customer the ability to choose and customize a salad or wrap based on their dietary needs and preferences,” says Sheena. “We are excited to grow The Big Salad brand and bring this healthy dining option to new cities and customers in the very near future.”

Sheena is finalizing new locations in Owosso and Farmington, Michigan; York, South Carolina; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Jackson, Mississippi; as well as a corporate store and training facility in the Carolinas this year.

Future plans are to expand to 50 additional franchises in new markets by 2025. Bornoty, who grew The Big Salad to nine locations at the time of the acquisition, will stay on as a consultant and assist with franchise development. Company headquarters were relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, with a corporate office retained in Waterford, Michigan.

Established in 2008 in Michigan by Bornoty, The Big Salad offers a menu of signature salads, wraps, sandwiches, and soups, and customizable options with free unlimited vegetable toppings and dozens of in-house made dressings.