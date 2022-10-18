North Carolina's Dewey's Bakery Expands Retail Presence into Albertsons Companies

Dewey’s Bakery, a premium, clean-label cookie manufacturer with roots in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, announced that they are expanding their retail distribution to Albertsons Companies nationwide representing all banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel/Osco, Shaw’s and United supermarkets.

Dewey’s Bakery is expanding rapidly, outpacing both the premium cookie category and established national brand sales growth. This partnership is estimated to increase Dewey’s distribution by approximately 25% and drive new national retail attention.

Dewey’s CEO Mike Senackerib, shares that, “Our core focus today is product and distribution expansion of our portfolio of exceptionally thin cookies with surprisingly big flavors. Expanding into Albertsons Companies keeps us on track with this goal as we will now be in an additional 2,000 stores across the country, giving us a true national presence. We’re incredibly pleased with the growth we have seen for Dewey’s thus far, and with Albertsons as a valued partner, we look forward to continuing to grow at this incredible rate.”

“It’s rare to find a brand like Dewey’s that not only stands for a high-quality product but also celebrates its rich history and local bakery heritage, says Andrew Jones, National Category Director, Cookies and Crackers. “We’re incredibly proud to be a partner of Dewey’s cookies and we expect a positive response from our core customer base.”

As of Fall 2022, all of the Albertson Companies stores will carry Meyer Lemon, Triple Ginger and Brownie Crisp flavors; select chains will carry additional flavors, including Peanut Butter, Toasted Coconut and Salted Caramel. The brand also has a fast-growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce site that showcases its full line of products, including cookies, gift boxes and other items not available at grocery stores.