North Texas Dillas Quesadillas Stores to Give Away Food to Costume-Wearing Costumers on Halloween

The family can’t trick or treat on an empty stomach. On October 31, come to any North Texas Dillas Quesadillas location dressed in your spookiest costume to be rewarded with some delicious free treats.

Adults wearing a costume will receive a choice of free chips and queso or the cheesy Gorilla Chips/Fries, and kids can get a yummy free Kiddie Dilla Meal. This deal will only be available at the Denton, Frisco, McKinney and Plano locations. No purchase is necessary - only a costume.