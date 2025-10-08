Legacy Hall, the award-winning food and entertainment destination at Legacy West, is now serving breakfast. Beginning today, select eateries will open early and will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, offering a fresh lineup of morning favorites for nearby residents, commuters, and office workers to enjoy before the workday begins.

Guests can start their day with smoothies, matcha, and açaí bowls from Bondi Bowls, sweet and savory crêpes and coffee from Whisk Crêpes Café, and hearty breakfast burritos and tacos from Dry Rub. With this launch, Legacy Hall becomes one of the few breakfast destinations within Legacy West, filling a major gap for those looking for high-quality, chef-driven breakfast options in the area.

“Legacy Hall has always been about bringing people together over great food and drink—and now, we get to do that even earlier in the day,” said Jessica Thomasson, Director of Marketing at The Food Hall Co. “This is a big moment for us and we’re thrilled to give our community and nearby professionals a new reason to stop by Legacy Hall in the mornings.”

The breakfast expansion underscores Legacy Hall’s commitment to evolving with its guests’ needs and creating experiences that fit every part of their day. Guests can enjoy their breakfast in the comfort of the expansive indoor seating areas or outside on the patio before heading into the office or their next meeting. Legacy Hall also offers third-party delivery options.

Legacy Hall continues to be a central gathering place for food lovers across North Texas, offering more than 20 artisanal eateries, multiple bars, and a lively entertainment venue in The Lexus Box Garden. With the addition of weekday breakfast, the Hall now offers a full-day experience from morning through late night.