Nothing Bundt Cake Releases Churro Dulce de Leche Pop-up Flavor

In the middle of Pumpkin Spice season, Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company, is releasing a brand-new, limited-time pop-up flavor, Churro Dulce de Leche, available at all the brand’s cakeries for two weeks only, Sept. 25-Oct. 8, or while supplies last.

Churro Dulce de Leche — the brand’s first-ever filled cake flavor — is Nothing Bundt Cakes’ nod to the beloved Mexican classic dessert. Topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious caramel dulce de leche, the new flavor delivers a mouthwatering experience that captures the essence of churros, which have been trending as the fastest-growing dessert with 34.4% growth on restaurant menus over the past four years, according to Datassential.

"At Nothing Bundt Cakes, we’re dedicated to culinary innovation to deliver joyful experiences to our guests, and the new Churro Dulce de Leche pop-up flavor does just that,” says Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “Internationally inspired flavors have been a strong trend for several years now, opening up the opportunity to bring unique flavors to our loyal fans while also reaching new guests.”

Churro Dulce de Leche is exclusively available as a Bundtlet (a personal-sized Bundt cake) during its limited run. Additionally, for those craving a more traditional fall flavor, Nothing Bundt Cakes' Pumpkin Spice Featured Flavor is available in all sizes now through Nov. 29.

“Between our everyday classic flavors, our seasonal Featured Flavors and our new pop-up flavors, we now offer more delicious ways than ever before to Bring the Joy to any occasion,” says Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “Our guests will definitely want to come in and try Churro Dulce de Leche while they can.”