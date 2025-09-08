Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating the season with its Cheers to Autumn collection — a lineup of rich, cozy flavors perfect for cooler weather and holiday gatherings. The assortment includes the comeback of the beloved Pumpkin Spice cake, along with two limited-time Pop-Ups: Caramel Apple Cider and the brand-new Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake.

Pumpkin Spice (Sept. 8 through Dec. 7) — The fan-favorite makes its yearly return, blending savory pumpkin with a medley of warm spices that capture the essence of fall. Available in all Bundt Cake sizes.

Caramel Apple Cider (Sept. 8-21) — This cinnamon spice cake is baked with apple cider, coated with an apple spice cinnamon sugar and filled and topped with luscious caramel sauce. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets for a limited two-week run, while supplies last.

Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake (Sept. 29 through Oct. 12) — A comforting spice cake with Biscoff Cookie Butter baked right in and drizzled on top, as well as real Biscoff cookies baked on the bottom and placed on top. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets while supplies last, this Pop-Up flavor brings a cozy, nostalgic sweetness with every bite.

And just in time for Halloween, Nothing Bundt Cakes will unveil its most buzzworthy Pop-Up Flavor yet — a decadent Bundtlet that layers fan-favorite confections into one unforgettable treat that’s perfect for every spooky celebration.

“Our guests look forward to Pumpkin Spice every year, and the collection builds on that excitement as we introduce new, innovative Pop-Ups that bring out the flavors and fun of fall,” said Dolf Berle, CEO at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “These treats are designed to spark joy and lasting memories, showing that a Bundt Cake has a place at every table — from festive get-togethers to small moments shared with loved ones.”

The Cheers to Autumn collection will be available for a limited time at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide. To find the nearest bakery or order online for pickup or delivery, visit nothingbundtcakes.com or download the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.