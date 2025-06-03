Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating Father’s Day in style with the launch of its #NothingBundtDadSweepstakes*, offering the chance to surprise Dad with a $3000 Visa gift card. From June 2-16, guests can enter to win and give Dad the ultimate Father’s Day gift with the top prize or one of ten additional $100 Visa gift cards.

The sweepstakes encourages fans to treat themselves and their Dads this Father’s Day by savoring meaningful moments together. One grand prize winner will receive the $3,000 Visa gift card to create new experiences of joy and connection while honoring Dad.

Entries can be submitted at nothingbundtcakes.com/nothingbundtdad, with multiple ways to participate and increase the chances of winning:

Taking a photo with your Dad and posting it on Instagram, tagging @nothingbundtcakes and including #NothingBundtDadSweepstakes

Downloading the Nothing Bundt Cakes app from the Apple App Store and Google Play

Liking Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Instagram post announcing the sweepstakes and tagging a friend in the comments with #NothingBundtDadSweepstakes

Following Nothing Bundt Cakes on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok

“Dads play an important role in creating special moments, and we’re always looking for ways to help families celebrate them in a way that feels personal and meaningful,” said Dolf Berle, CEO at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “The Nothing Bundt Dads sweepstakes is our way of recognizing the care, strength and memories that Dads help create every day.

In addition to the sweepstakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes is introducing two limited-time flavors just in time for warmer weather, a camping-themed flavor to commemorate National Camping Month and the return of a seasonal favorite — with a twist.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is launching the new S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S flavor to give guests that campfire feeling. The rich chocolate cake is baked with HERSHEY’S milk chocolate chips, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs, drizzled with silky chocolate sauce and topped with buttery graham streusel. This sweet treat can be purchased in all sizes and is available starting today through July 13, while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is also welcoming back the popular Key Lime flavor with a revamped, even more vibrant recipe. This tart fan-favorite summer classic is filled and topped with butter graham streusel and drizzled with a refreshing lime glaze. This beloved item will be offered in a Bundtlet option and will be available from June 9-22, while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is the perfect solution to help get Dad what he really wants. From 10” Bundt Cakes to Bundtinis by the Dozen, choose from a variety of flavor assortments or customize your own.