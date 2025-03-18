Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company, is sweetening the return of a fan-favorite Pop-Up flavor, Churro Dulce de Leche, with the introduction of new Churro de Chocolate, a rich variation of the beloved original.

This limited-time Churro Duo brings together two cinnamon-spiced sensations — the caramel notes of classic Dulce de Leche alongside a decadent chocolate twist, offering guests a perfect pairing to satisfy churro cravings.

Churro Dulce de Leche, first introduced in 2023, quickly became one of the most popular Pop-Up flavors in Nothing Bundt Cakes’ history. The flavor is a nod to the classic Mexican dessert, made with a decadent cinnamon spice Bundtlet topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious dulce de leche.

The new Churro de Chocolate Bundtlet offers a delicious new twist, replacing the dulce de leche with a silky chocolate sauce. Both flavors are available for a limited time, with prices starting at $5.50, while supplies last.

“Our Churro Dulce de Leche has a special place in our guests’ hearts, and when it returns, it sells out fast,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Vice President of Culinary Innovation Claire Jessen. “Dulce de Leche and chocolate are both classic churro dipping sauces, so our new Churro de Chocolate gives churro lovers even more authentic deliciousness to love.”

Guests who want to try the Churro Duo should act quickly — the original flavor was gone in a matter of days in some bakeries when it last returned as part of the 2024 Taste of Summer collection.

Churro Dulce de Leche and Churro de Chocolate are available in bakeries and can be ordered online at www.nothingbundtcakes.com or through the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app for pickup or delivery.