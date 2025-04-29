Nothing Bundt Cakes is making Mother’s Day extra sweet with the launch of its #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes, offering a chance to surprise Mom with something special with a $3,000 Visa Gift Card. From April 29 through May 12, guests can enter to win and spoil Mom with the top prize or one of ten additional $100 gift cards.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the sweepstakes encourages fans to treat themselves and those they love by savoring meaningful moments together. One grand prize winner will receive the $3,000 gift card to create new experiences of joy and connection while honoring Mom.

Entries can be submitted at nothingbundtcakes.com/nothingbundtmom, with multiple ways to participate and increase the chances of winning:

Taking a photo with your mom and posting it on Instagram, tagging @nothingbundtcakes and including #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes

Downloading the Nothing Bundt Cakes app from the Apple App Store and Google Play

Liking Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Instagram post announcing the sweepstakes and tagging a friend in the comments with #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes

Following Nothing Bundt Cakes on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok

“Moms give so much of themselves every day, and we’re always looking for opportunities to help families celebrate them in a way that feels personal and joyful,” said Dolf Berle, CEO at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “Whether through a delicious cake enjoyed around the table or a meaningful gift, this is our way of saying thank you and honoring the love and memories created by moms everywhere.”

Just in time for the season, Nothing Bundt Cakes is also bringing back its popular Lemon Blueberry flavor, available in all sizes from now through June 1 while supplies last. The bright, refreshing flavor combines lemon cake with wild blueberries and is a standout gift for any kind of mom.

“Mother’s Day is a chance to reflect on – and show gratitude for – the special women who’ve shaped our lives,” said Sean Gleason, chief marketing and digital officer at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “We’re proud to be a part of families’ special moments, offering convenient ways to turn everyday moments into lasting memories.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a wide variety of handcrafted treats that make it easy to celebrate Mother’s Day. From 10” Bundt Cakes to Bundtinis® by the Dozen, fans can choose from curated flavor assortments or customize their own. Cakes can also be personalized with festive toppers and decorations, making it simple to give a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift.

