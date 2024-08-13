Nothing Bundt Cakes and Pop-Tarts, known for its iconic toaster pastries, have joined forces to release a “Crazy Good” new cake flavor, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, available Aug. 19-Sept. 1, while supplies last, at the brand’s 600-plus bakeries nationwide.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts flavor is available only in the brand’s personal-size Bundtlet and features strawberry cake baked with Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts pieces. The cake is crowned with signature cream cheese frosting and then topped with confetti sprinkles and a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Pastry Bite.

“Our collaboration with Pop-Tarts brings a classic, nostalgic taste to our Bundtlets to create a one-of-a-kind snack,” said Claire Jessen, Nothing Bundt Cakes vice president of culinary. “Our crazy good Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts flavor is reminiscent of coming home from school hungry and grabbing a satisfying, sweet little treat from the pantry to keep you happy ‘til dinner.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is becoming increasingly recognized for its growing rotation of limited-time pop-up flavors as the “little treat” culture among Gen Z continues to skyrocket. The brand has released more new or re-imagined flavors in 2024 than ever before in its 27-year history, with even more flavor innovations coming soon.

“Pop-Tarts have long been a fan favorite at breakfast and beyond. We are excited to partner with Nothing Bundt Cakes to showcase how the iconic brand doesn’t just belong in the toaster — it can be used to transform menus and provide inspiration for unique concepts,” said Michelle Barnes, director of commercial strategy, Kellanova Away From Home. “This unexpected, limited-time offering from Nothing Bundt Cakes is sure to delight fans of both brands while still delivering the great taste consumers know and love.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets, Bundtlet Towers, 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes and Tiered Bundt Cakes in nine flavors in addition to seasonal Featured Flavors and growing gluten-free offerings.