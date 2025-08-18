Nothing Bundt Cakes is kicking off a sweet new season with its Score Some Joy Sweepstakes — bringing together a new limited-time SNICKERS Bundt Cake flavor and a partnership with entrepreneur and broadcaster, Erin Andrews. One lucky fan will score the grand prize: an unforgettable, all-expenses-paid trip for two to the most anticipated football game of the year.

To enter, guests can purchase Touchdown Bundtinis® or Bundtlets Made With SNICKERS — a rich chocolate cake featuring chopped SNICKERS Bars inside and more hand-sprinkled on top, finished with a drizzle of luscious caramel sauce — between Aug. 18 and Oct. 5 and upload their receipt to ScoreSomeJoy.com.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about joy, and we’re partnering with SNICKERS to bring fans a delicious new flavor — and launching a sweepstakes with Erin Andrews to make game day even sweeter,” said Dolf Berle, CEO at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “We strive to be part of the special moments families and friends share. Whether you’re watching from home, tailgating at the game or gathering off-site, this cake adds a fun and delectable touch.”

Andrews is joining forces with Nothing Bundt Cakes to highlight what makes game day gatherings special — connection, tradition and something sweet to share. This season, she’s helping rally fans around the brand’s most anticipated sweepstakes and spotlighting Bundt Cakes as a must-have treat for every football celebration.

“I’ve always loved how Nothing Bundt Cakes brings people together for birthdays, celebrations and watch parties,” said Andrews. “This collaboration with SNICKERS is next level and makes for the perfect game day treat.”

The new Touchdown Made With SNICKERS® flavor comes in SNICKERS packaging featuring NFL branding, celebrating SNICKERS as the Official Chocolate Sponsor of the NFL. The Touchdown Made With SNICKERS flavor is available as Bundtlets and by the dozen as Bundtinis for easy entertaining.

Guests can boost their chances of winning the Score Some Joy Sweepstakes by following Nothing Bundt Cakes on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, sharing the giveaway with friends and family, and downloading the Nothing Bundt Cakes app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.