Nothing Bundt Cakes Names Chris Tarrant Chief Development Officer

Nothing Bundt Cakes continues building out its senior leadership team with the appointment of new Chief Development Officer Chris Tarrant.

Tarrant most recently served as Senior Vice President of Retail Store Development and Design at Starbucks and was responsible for overseeing all facets of store development in the United States and Canada. He also served on the leadership team that oversees the operation of Starbucks stores in the United States.

At Nothing Bundt Cakes, with nearly 500 bakeries operating throughout the U.S. and Canada, Tarrant will oversee all aspects of strategic growth and development of the franchise system. The company set a record for new development deals in 2022 with 147 commitments sold to open new bakeries and expects to exceed this milestone in 2023 with the signing of over 200 commitments in new and existing markets.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes is growing exponentially, and Chris knows how to aggressively grow a brand in a purposeful way to bring our quality cakes to more guests nationwide,” says Nothing Bundt Cakes interim CEO Sarah Spiegel. “Our franchisees opened over 50 bakeries last year and expect to open more than 100 in 2023, so Chris is joining the team at a pivotal point as Nothing Bundt Cakes continues down its path of intentional growth.”

Chris has also held significant positions with several major brands, including McDonald’s and Panera Bread, and has extensive real estate and development experience in both the U.S. and Canada that will amplify Nothing Bundt Cakes’ growth trajectory.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes continues to perform at impressive levels. Its continued success is driving lots of interest from existing and prospective bakery owners, and I look forward to helping the company meet the challenges of rapid expansion while maintaining our focus on care and quality of our cakes that guests love,” says Tarrant. “Anyone who has ever tasted the brand’s signature cakes knows the joy they bring to all of life’s special moments, and I’m honored to be joining the leadership team to continue spreading that joy while accelerating the company’s growth.”