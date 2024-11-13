Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company, has appointed franchise development veteran Joel Larkin as chief development officer to lead the fast-growing, 635-unit brand’s continued expansion.

Larkin brings over two decades of franchise development and operations expertise to Nothing Bundt Cakes. He most recently served as chief franchise and development officer at European Wax Center, where he oversaw its expansion to more than 1,000 locations. He also held senior leadership positions at Victra and Select Communications.

“Joel’s background is uniquely suited to the fast-paced growth we are undertaking here at Nothing Bundt Cakes,” said Dolf Berle, CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “He brings great technical expertise, wisdom, energy and enthusiasm to support our wonderful bakery owners and our entire support center team.”

At Nothing Bundt Cakes, Larkin will play an instrumental role in helping the brand achieve its goal of opening its 1,000th bakery by 2027. He will be responsible for identifying and supporting new franchise partners while enhancing resources for existing owners.

“What sets Nothing Bundt Cakes apart is its thoughtful approach to expansion that preserves the special connection our bakeries have with their communities,” said Larkin. “As the brand continues to grow at the fastest rate in its history, I plan to further strengthen our support infrastructure and leverage data-driven market planning to create exceptional opportunities for new and existing bakery owners.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes, one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, is primed for success with a proven business model. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities.