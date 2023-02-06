Nothing Bundt Cakes Teams with Oreo on New Offering

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious new Nothing Bundt Cakes OREO Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake, available beginning Monday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, March 26, at all Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries while supplies last.

OREO Cookies & Cream features Nothing Bundt Cakes’ classic white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting. Guests can enjoy the new flavor in all sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets and 8- or 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

In honor of the new partnership, guests will have a chance to win one of 10 gift cards in a giveaway on the Nothing Bundt Cakes Instagram page on Feb. 6, the day the flavor launches. That day, followers who comment and tag a friend on a specific Instagram post will be entered to win a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card plus a variety of OREO and Nothing Bundt Cakes merchandise.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will also help celebrate OREO’s 111th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Monday, March 6, at 1:11 p.m. local time, the first 111 guests at each bakery will receive a free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets, Bundtlet Towers, 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes and Tiered Bundt Cakes in nine flavors in addition to rotating Featured Flavors and a gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie flavor, available at select bakeries. Guests can add festive and unique decorations and toppers to their cakes for a variety of occasions, and bakeries also offer retail items, including party supplies, décor and gifts.