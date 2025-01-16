Nozzleman Pizza, the firefighter-themed quick-service restaurant (QSR) founded by restaurateurs Robert Powells and Jesse Corletto, announced its new partnership with Wal-Mart, bringing its passion-driven, quality-focused menu to 50 Wal-Mart locations across the United States. The first in-store restaurant is set to open in Carson City, Nevada, before the end of the year. Foundry Commercial’s Rhett Batanides, a master broker, has represented Nozzleman Pizza in all real estate transactions as the concept grows, including coordinating the arrangements for the leases within various Wal-Mart locations.

Launched in the summer of 2023 in Sparks, Nevada, Nozzleman Pizza has quickly gained a reputation for its specialty pizzas and chicken wings, made with in-house dough infused with olive oil imported from Italy and other top-notch ingredients. Every slice is, as Powells puts it, “heroically delicious,” paying tribute to the restaurant’s firefighter roots.

Wal-Mart, currently undergoing a refresh of its QSR offerings, has partnered with innovative and up-and-coming chains like Nozzleman Pizza to create menus that provide both quality and value to its customers. While the specific menu for Wal-Mart locations has yet to be unveiled, it will be designed specifically for Walmart customers.

Nozzleman Pizza’s roots run deep in the firefighter community, with co-founder Jesse Corletto, a former firefighter, bringing his passion for cooking to life in this unique restaurant concept. As part of its commitment to giving back, Nozzleman Pizza donates 10% of its proceeds to local fire stations in the communities where it operates. Additionally, diners receive a collectible playing card featuring a local firefighter with each purchase, adding a fun and meaningful element to their dining experience.

In addition to Robert Powells and Jesse Corletto, Nozzleman Pizza is backed by notable entertainers Jeremy Renner and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from MTV’s Jersey Shore, who have both expressed their enthusiasm for the brand’s expansion into Wal-Mart locations.

Following the Carson City opening, Nozzleman Pizza will continue its expansion with new locations planned for Payson, UT, Sandy, UT, Vernal, UT, Westminster, CO x 2, Loveland, CO, Colorado Springs, CO, Mesa, AZ, Grand Junction, CO, Casper, WY, Laramine, WY. The remaining 38 locations are expected to be announced by March 2025. Restaurant sizes will vary by location, ranging from 1,000-2,500SF.

“This partnership with Wal-Mart is a major milestone for Nozzleman Pizza,” said Robert Powells. “We’re excited to bring our heroically delicious pizzas to even more communities, and every slice embodies the passion we put into our work.”