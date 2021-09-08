NuLeaf Opens Second NYC Location

NuLeaf will opened its second New York City location on Wednesday at 888 8th Avenue in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.

The space will be smaller than the Flatiron location with a total of six seats in 850 square feet. This location will focus more on takeout and delivery.

The new location will offer the same menu including fan favorites Chorizo Fiesta bowl with Blackbird seitan "chorizo," seasoned rice, cashew "sour cream," guacamole, black bean and corn salsa, tortilla chips and house made hot sauce; NuLeaf Burger with Beyond patty, "queso," lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island dressing on a pretzel bun; and Buffalo Wings with house made "blue cheese" with celery and carrots.