This Halloween, Cool Sips—NYC’s first standalone dirty soda concept—is transforming its Soho and Upper East Side shops into Mad Scientist Soda Labs for a limited-time activation running October 19 through November 2 that’s equal parts spooky and sweet.

Guests are invited to craft their own Halloween-inspired sodas using a check-sheet menu of colorful syrups, fizzy bases, and playful mix-ins; think bright green, orange, and purple potions and experiments bubbling in beakers and test tubes. The space will feature themed décor, candy stations, and a photo wall capturing the best costumes and creations all season long.

Designed to spark creativity and nostalgia, it’s an interactive, family-friendly experience perfect for both kids and adults, and a playful way to toast to spooky season in the heart of NYC.