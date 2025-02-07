OAKBERRY, the global quick-service superfood brand with always fresh açaí, has teamed up with POM Wonderful to launch the all-new Very POM Berry Smoothie in recognition of National Heart Month. Available through February at OAKBERRY açaí shops nationwide, the Very POM® Berry Smoothie is sure to tantalize taste buds while supporting a cause close to the heart. For every smoothie sold, $1 will be donated to pediatric cardiology initiatives in the Los Angeles area.

A new twist to the Very Berry Smoothie fans know and love, OAKBERRY is swapping out the coconut water base with POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice for a limited time. The Very POM Berry Smoothie is the latest addition to OAKBERRY’s Layer Up menu, offering new tastes, colors, and textures with every stir and sip. The perfectly sweet and tart smoothie serves up a burst of berry flavor, blending frozen blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries with the antioxidant goodness of POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, atop OAKBERRY’s beloved açai for a superfood-packed smoothie.

“We’re thrilled to partner with OAKBERRY on this delicious smoothie as both brands have a shared ethos to provide our consumers with wholesome and healthy options,” said Jennifer Hirano, vice president of marketing at POM Wonderful. “The heart in the POM logo represents the love we pour into our products, and this partnership in support of National Heart Month showcases our passion for supporting meaningful causes.”

To celebrate the holiday at the heart of the season, OAKBERRY is also rolling out an extra-sweet Double Heart Day deal for Valentine’s Day. Available exclusively when ordering online or through the OAKBERRY app, fans can share a sip of love with their special someone with a buy-one, get-one-free offer on the Very POM Berry Smoothie on February 14.*

“We’re proud to partner with such a respected brand, POM Wonderful, to support an important cause,” said Bruno Cardinali, global CMO at OAKBERRY. “Valentine’s Day provides the perfect opportunity to amplify our impact – not only by donating with every smoothie purchased, but also by encouraging our customers to share OAKBERRY with their loved ones through a special ‘buy-one, get-one-free’ offer.”

The Very POM Berry Smoothie is now available in-store, and online or through the OAKBERRY app for pickup or delivery. Check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location near you and be sure to follow @oakberryusa.

*The Double Heart Day promotion is valid only through the OAKBERRY app or online, and customers must redeem the offer at the time of purchase.