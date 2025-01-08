OAKBERRY, the global quick-service superfood shop serving up always fresh açaí, has officially unveiled an all new menu category: OAKMEAL. Available now for a limited time at participating OAKBERRY locations, OAKMEAL is the perfect way to stay fueled at the start of the year and level up winter.

With eating better on most people’s list of resolutions, OAKMEAL meets guests right where they are in the new year with a plant-based, protein and fiber-rich power breakfast. More than a basic bowl of oats, OAKMEAL is made with a blend of whole grain rolled oats, whey protein, chia seeds and flax seeds that packs 26 grams of protein in each serving and is available in two varieties – Classic OAKmeal (hot) and OvernightOAKS (cold). Just like the brand’s beloved açaí bowls, Classic OAKmeal and OvernightOAKS are made to order and customizable with up to three toppings. Offering a mix of crunchy, creamy, fruity, and nutty and seedy toppings like peanut butter, bananas, cashews and cocoa nibs, everyone can make their own perfect OAKMEAL combination.

“At OAKBERRY, we’re committed to offering our guests products that align with their lifestyles and with OAKMEAL, we’re doing exactly that,” said Bruno Cardinali, Global CMO at OAKBERRY. “Whether you typically go for an açaí bowl or a smoothie, we’re confident that Classic OAKmeal and OvernightOAKS will be the perfect addition to your daily routine.”

Enjoyable as a comforting breakfast to warm up during the winter months or as a boost of energy after a workout, OAKMEAL offers something for everyone.

Available now at a suggested retail price of $6.95 per 12oz cup, order OAKBERRY’s new Classic OAKmeal and OvernightOAKS in-shop at locations in California and New York City, online, or through the OAKBERRY app for pickup or delivery.

Check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location nearby, and for more updates and upcoming menu innovations, be sure to follow @oakberryusa.