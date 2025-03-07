Known for her tiger spirit and roar on the tennis court, the women’s tennis sensation and three-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka is continuing her partnership with the global açaí brand, OAKBERRY, to serve up her all-new signature Tiger Bowl. Launching just before Sabalenka heads into her journey to claim titles at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, tennis and açaí fans alike can experience the roaring flavor of the Tiger Bowl for a limited time starting March 3.

Adorned with a tiger tattoo that reminds her to never give up and always push forward, the No.1 ranked player in the world brought that same energy to the new Tiger Bowl. Crafted with layers of OAKBERRY’s premium açaí for strength, whey protein and peanut butter for power, granola for energy, and double strawberries for a sweet finish, the fierce Tiger Bowl is perfect for fueling athletes on and off the court.

Available at all OAKBERRY shops nationwide, fans can cheer Sabalenka on with a Tiger Bowl in hand through a special offer. Exclusively available when ordered through the OAKBERRY app for delivery or pick-up, enjoy the Tiger Bowl for 30% off during every match Sabalenka plays at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

“I play with power and passion, and love how OAKBERRY continues to recharge and energize me,” said Aryna Sabalenka. “With Indian Wells and the Miami Open coming up, I’m excited to introduce my new signature Tiger Bowl that combines all the ingredients I love, custom made to my taste and packed with the best nutrients. It unleashes an unmatched level of bold flavors and textures that will have fans inspired to dream big and go all in.”

“We are proud to continue partnering with Aryna to introduce her new signature Tiger Bowl and keep fueling fans with our delicious and organic açaí,” said Bruno Cardinali, Global CMO at OAKBERRY. “Aryna aced this bowl by packing in wholesome ingredients that will bring fiery energy to fans watching her matches or competing in matches of their own. We’re excited for everyone to get a taste of this exclusive champion’s creation.”

OAKBERRY announced its partnership with Sabalenka and their first collaboration bowl – the Power Serve – in 2024. The brand has continued to grow its roster of athletic partners, including a newly announced partnership with BWT Alpine Formula One Team and sponsorship of the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team.

The Tiger Bowl will be available for a limited time from March 3 through April 6, in-store and online or through the OAKBERRY app for pickup or delivery. Check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location near you and be sure to follow @oakberryusa for more updates and upcoming menu innovation.