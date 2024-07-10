OAKBERRY, the global quick-service sensation known for its 100% natural, always fresh açaí bowls and smoothies, announced its expansion into Hawaii. Through a multi-unit franchise agreement with Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi (dba OAKBERRY Hawaiʻi), OAKBERRY will open its first location at the Kapolei Commons in West Oʻahu by the end of 2024.

OAKBERRY’s partnership with Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi marks the beginning of a promising new long-term venture that plans to establish multiple locations across Hawaii within the next five years.

“Hawaii presents a significant partnership for OAKBERRY to expand, thanks to strong community ties and committed local investors,” said Georgios Frangulis, Founder and CEO of OAKBERRY. “We’re eager to collaborate with the team at Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi who share our values of sustainability and natural ingredients, ensuring our integration into this health-conscious market is both successful and lasting.”

A 100% locally owned business, Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi is spearheaded by Chief Operating Officer Bonny Amemiya, who will lead OAKBERRY’s expansion into Hawaii. Amemiya brings a wealth of executive experience from her previous roles with Hawaii’s Burger King franchise, Anheuser-Busch, and the aio family of companies.

“We are thrilled to bring the OAKBERRY experience to the Hawaii market,” said Bonny Amemiya, Chief Operating Officer of Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi. “OAKBERRY starts with the highest-quality acai – 100% natural and organic – then serves it with your choice of unlimited toppings. OAKBERRY is healthy and delicious, and we are confident locals and shoppers at Kapolei Commons will love it!”

“We are pleased to welcome OAKBERRY to our property,” noted Emily Porter, Chief Operating Officer of MacNaughton, who oversees the Kapolei Commons. “The brand complements our existing offerings at Kapolei Commons and will enhance both the diversity and appeal of our property and the West Oʻahu community.”

Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi is championed by a diverse group of investors that includes notable figures such as former Hawaii-born Olympic volleyball player, Kawika Shoji, Native Hawaiian businesswoman Mālia Kaʻaihue, Chef Jason Peel, and local entrepreneurs Adam Wong and Ryan Chun, whose collective leadership and deep community connections present a robust opportunity for our expansion into this vibrant market.

Native Hawaiian surfer and star of Amazonʻs docuseries, Surf Girls Hawaiʻi, Pua DeSoto highlighted the appeal of OAKBERRY for locals and surfers: “As a surfer, finding healthy, energizing food is essential, and OAKBERRY’s açaí bowls not only taste amazing but also provide the natural boost I need before going for a surf. The brand’s commitment to quality and sustainability resonates with our community’s values, making it a perfect fit for Hawaii.”

To learn more about OAKBERRY and its mission to offer delicious, fun, and accessible superfoods, visit www.oakberry.com. For updates, follow OAKBERRY Hawaii’s journey on social media at @oakberryhawaii.