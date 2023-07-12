Oath Pizza to Celebrate Grand Opening in El Segundo, California

Oath Pizza, the craft-focused pizza brand known for its 100% feel-good pies and inclusive pizza-making, will celebrate the launch of its first California location in El Segundo with a Grand Opening event on Saturday, August 5th. Located at 720 S Allied Way Unit B, within The Works shopping center, anchored by Whole Foods & The Container Store, Oath Pizza will debut its newest location with a community event beginning at 11 am, where guests can score free food and branded swag. The first 25 people in line will receive a free personal pizza, and the next 50 people will score a free hat or t-shirt! Throughout the day, all orders over $30 (in-store or through Oath online ordering) will receive a free dessert pizza with their purchase.

Oath Pizza, born in 2015 on Nantucket Island off of Massachusetts, has gained recognition in the fiercely competitive pizza industry since its inception. Its distinctiveness lies in its commitment to offering a healthier, better-for-you alternative starting with its crust. Hand-stretched, grilled, and seared in avocado oil - the perfect, and award-winning proprietary, recipe for deliciousness. Every pizza is then topped with a housemade sauce, ranging from classic Tomato to a Basil Pesto or Truffle Spread option, alongside hand-cut veggies, premium cheese blends, and organic proteins sourced from Applegate. To accommodate dietary preferences the pizzas can be substituted with vegan cheese, Beyond Meat crumbles, or a Banza Chickpea Crust, to offer vegan and gluten-free options.

What started as a mission to inspire happiness has resulted in a varied menu ranging from chef-created combinations such as the Muffled Trushroom, made with the housemade truffle sauce, mozzarella blend, mushrooms, ricotta, and grana padano cheese, to the Spicy Mother Clucker, topped with roasted chicken, pickled red onions, sriracha, spicy aioli, and scallions, as well as a Build Your Own option that allows guests to create a pizza from the crust-up. The side menu includes three salad options: Caesar, Greek, and Build Your Own, as well as indulgent breadsticks such as the Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks and the BBQ Bacon Breadsticks, both served with choice dipping sauce. For dessert, Oath offers the decadent Chocolate Chunk Cookie Pizza, baked on a fluffy mini crust, and topped chocolate chunk cookie dough, ricotta, chocolate drizzle, and powdered sugar, as well as individual Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Dark Chocolate Brownies (GF) made with pure dark Honduran chocolate, and Chewy Marshmallow Bars (GF).

“As my partners and I considered investment opportunities, it became evident that Oath Pizza was the ideal choice,” says Mandeep Singh, El Segundo Franchisee & Co-Owner of Brother’s Empire. “We recognized a gap in the Southern California market for pizza shops offering feel-good pizza made with the finest ingredients, while still prioritizing guest experience. Oath Pizza has dedicated substantial effort to perfecting this balance. Aligned with Oath’s mission to Inspire Happiness, Brothers Empire eagerly joins forces to deliver not only the most delicious, but the most guest-centric pizzas in town. We are thrilled to connect with the vibrant El Segundo community during our Grand Opening and are committed to further expanding Oath Pizza’s presence in Southern California in the near future.”

The El Segundo location is the first of three Oath Pizza locations that are currently in progress by franchise group Brothers Empire, made up of partners Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Jafal, and Garish Talwar. Following the El Segundo Grand Opening, Brothers Empire plans to roll out two additional Oath storefronts, and is currently exploring locations in Orange County and Carlsbad.

The Oath Pizza El Segundo is located at 720 S Allied Way Unit B, and is open Monday - Saturday from 11 am - 10 pm and on Sunday from 11 am - 9 pm. Oath has recently updated their brand design, take-out options, and delivery-focused prototype, alongside revamping their online ordering capabilities and reward system, all of which will be offered at the El Segundo location. To connect with the El Segundo location, call (310) 616-3091. Guests can order takeout online, or through 3rd-party services; Postmates, Uber-Eats, Slice, GrubHub or DoorDash. To stay up to date with Oath Pizza news and announcements, follow the brand on Instagram @oathpizza, or visit the website at https://www.oathpizza.com/.