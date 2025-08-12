Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy will open their first new scoop and dairy shop in Winnetka later this summer, marking the first new shop opening in five years. The expansion onto Chicago’s North Shore marks the first opening under new parent company Hoffmann Oberweis Dairy, LLC, which plans to open more than a dozen stores in the next two years throughout Illinois, Missouri and Florida.

“We chose Winnetka for our first new opening in five years because it’s a family-centered community, and ice cream simply tastes better when shared with family,” said Adam Kraber, President and CEO of Hoffmann Oberweis Dairy. “Winnetka reflects the values we hold dear: a deep appreciation for quality, authentic experiences, and strong family connections. Our new scoop shop will be a welcoming space for families and individuals of all ages to enjoy premium ice cream and take a joyful pause in their day.”

Guests visiting the new Winnetka shop can look forward to a completely reimagined Oberweis experience. Designed as a nostalgic nod to classic ice cream parlors and in celebration of nearly 100 years of Oberweis tradition, the shop features a full-service ice cream counter — and for the first time ever, guests will be able to watch their ice cream being scooped right in front of them. The refreshed interior blends a warm, inviting color palette with the iconic Oberweis red and white, creating a space that’s both timeless and welcoming.

“Ice cream should be fun,” added Kraber. “With the new Winnetka shop, we wanted to bring a fresh perspective to the Oberweis brand—while staying true to what our guests know and love. We’re reintroducing beloved elements like the chessboards and our signature red and white colors, while also adding exciting new touches, including a full-service ice cream counter, a waffle cone installation, and elegant black and gold accents that give the space a refined, modern feel.”

The new black and gold design elements in the Winnetka shop pay tribute to the iconic Oberweis ice cream pints and quarts found in grocery stores and delivered across the Midwest. Guests will also be greeted by a whimsical waffle cone ceiling installation, designed to delight the senses with both the look and aroma of freshly made cones. Adding to the charm, playful ice cream cone wallpaper brings a touch of nostalgia and fun to the walls, creating a space that’s as inviting as it is memorable.

The new expansion from Oberweis is part of their inaugural 100 Scoops of Summer promotion, which is taking place at each of their stores throughout the Midwest. More than a dozen new family-friendly promotions from Oberweis are part of 100 Scoops of Summer, each designed to celebrate families, support local communities and create everlasting memories.

With the inaugural Scoop Stakes, guests can enter a season-long contest to win the coveted Golden Cone: One lucky winner per store will be selected each month to win a year’s worth of Oberweis ice cream, and one grand prize winner will win 100 Scoops of Ice Cream, aka, the “Golden Cone.” Sundae Mondays offer the first 20 children under ten years old a free scoop of ice cream, with adult purchase, every Monday through Labor Day.

To celebrate the dog days of summer, Oberweis has a full lineup of events planned throughout August. On National Root Beer Float Day (August 6), guests can enjoy $5 root beer floats all day at every Oberweis location. Then, on National S’mores Day (August 10), stores will feature a limited-edition S’mores ice cream flavor, available for a short time only.

The celebration continues with a special “Countdown to Summer’s End” from August 18–22, featuring daily promotions:

Sundae Monday (August 18): Special deals on sundaes.

$5 Frostbites (August 19): Available all day.

Kids Cone Happy Hour (August 20): From 2–5 p.m., kids 12 and under can enjoy $1 cones with the purchase of another menu item.

BOGO Scoops (August 21): Buy one scoop, get one free.

$5 Off $25+ (August 22): Save on purchases of $25 or more.

The grand opening of the new Winnetka scoop shop is set for mid-August. Guests will be invited to explore the beautifully redesigned space, enjoy free scoops and flavor samples, and help usher in an exciting new chapter for Oberweis.

The new scoop shop from Oberweis opens later this summer and will be located at 510 Winnetka Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois. For more information on the new opening, 100 Scoops of Summer, Oberweis and future expansions, visit www.oberweis.com, or follow on social media via @oberweisdairy on Instagram, @oberweis on Facebook, and @oberweis_dairy on TikTok.