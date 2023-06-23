OddFellows Ice Cream Opening in Midtown Manhattan

The Brooklyn-born, small batch ice cream from OddFellows Ice Cream is making its way to midtown Manhattan this summer to be served up at Hidden Leaf’s street level cocktail lounge inside the glamorous Midnight Theatre. OddFellows x Hidden Leaf is a summer pop-up concept, bringing a new, fun, and frozen carnival themed desserts and cocktails to the Brookfield Properties’ Manhattan West, located between 31st and 33rd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenue. The concept debuts on June 1.

OddFellows ice cream is authentically homemade and crafted by James Beard-nominated chef Sam Mason. Mason, along with co-owners Mohan and Holiday Kumar, opened the flagship location in June 2013 in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg to immediate acclaim.

OddFellows has crafted a special Carnival Menu for the pop up, highlighting sundaes, splits, scoops, and cocktails. OddFellows x Hidden Leaf will offer a variety of sundaes including the Caramel Popcorn Sundae (two scoops of ice cream, salted caramel, whipped cream, chocolate pearls and caramel popcorn), Ice Cream Nachos (one scoop of ice cream, waffle cone chips drizzled with salted caramel and hot fudge served in a nacho tray) and the Banana Dog Split (hot dog bun, three scoops of ice cream, split banana, whipped cream and raspberry sauce). Other menu items include ice cream classics like Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Chunk. For those looking for a dairy-free option, OddFellows will offer a rotating selection of sorbets made with fresh fruits, creating a refreshing and guilt-free treat.

Additionally, OddFellows will scoop a variety of vegan ice cream flavors made with non-dairy milks such as cashew milk and coconut milk. The vegan options include Vegan Chocolate Chunk, Coconut Caramel Chip and Matcha Latte, among others. =In addition to desserts, OddFellows X Hidden Leaf have collaborated on cocktails like the Affotiki (Espresso Martini and Affogato Exotic sorbet) and frozen drinks like No Gods Colada and Not a Frosé

Hidden Leaf’s unique OddFellows carnival pop-up menu brings an exciting new, tasty treat option to the Manhattan West plaza just in time for summer. The offerings are a fun addition to Midnight Theatre’s full-service pan-Asian restaurant, Hidden Leaf, which has been serving up inventive dishes inspired by the ingredients and cuisines of southern China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam since its opening last year. Fan favorites from Hidden Leaf’s Executive Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Buddakan, Tamarind) include a variety of Dim Sum, special entrees like Kung Pao Fish, Broken Chicken, Wok Fried Noodles, Rice Cakes and more.

The OddFellows’ carnival pop-up at Hidden Leaf is inside the venue’s ground-level space beginning June 1st, 2023. Midnight Theatre is located in Brookfield Properties’ Manhattan West, a plaza on 31st - 33rd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.