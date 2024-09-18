Off The Hook announce the return of the Cajun Rito, available for a limited time at all locations. This fan-favorite dish is back by popular demand, and it’s ready to tantalize your taste buds with its bold Cajun flavors.

At Off The Hook, we believe that when it comes to Cajun flavor, bland is not an option. Our Cajun Rito features the best marinated chicken tenders paired with our creamy red beans and rice, creating a mouthwatering combination that’s anything but ordinary. Wrapped in a warm tortilla, each Cajun Rito is packed with fresh ingredients, including pepper jack cheese, crisp lettuce, jalapeños, and a zesty chipotle sauce, delivering a delicious explosion of flavor in every bite.

“We’re excited to bring back the Cajun Rito, as it truly represents our commitment to bold flavors and quality ingredients,” said Bailey Richard, Director of Marketing of Off The Hook. “This dish has a loyal following, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience Cajun heaven once again.”

The Cajun Rito is now available at all Off The Hook locations and will be offered for a limited time only. Don’t miss your chance to indulge in this delightful dish before it’s gone!