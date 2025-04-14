Off The Hook Restaurants is getting extra saucy this spring with its inaugural Shrimp Season, teaming up with fellow Louisiana legend Tabasco for a spiced-up celebration of local seafood served fast and straight from the Gulf.

From now through June 2, Off The Hook’s limited-time offerings feature wild-caught, local shrimp tossed in a Tabasco-brand Pepper Jelly Sauce — a flavor fusion that’s equal parts Southern charm and Louisiana Cajun heat:

Pepper Jelly Hook Salad — Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese and Gulf shrimp tossed in the Tabasco-brand tangy pepper jelly sauce, topped with blackened ranch.

— Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese and Gulf shrimp tossed in the Tabasco-brand tangy pepper jelly sauce, topped with blackened ranch. Pepper Jelly Shrimp Wrap — A sweet and savory wrap featuring lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, chipotle sauce and Gulf shrimp glazed in the Tabasco-brand pepper jelly sauce, all bundled in a soft tortilla.

“We’re proud to work with another beloved Louisiana brand to bring something truly unique to our guests,” said Paxton Moreaux, CEO of Off The Hook Restaurants. “Partnering with Tabasco allows us to highlight the kind of flavor our guests love — bold, balanced and rooted in the Bayou. These limited-time items have all the makings of a local favorite.”

On May 10, the festivities will hit a high note for National Shrimp Day, when guests can enjoy $5.99 shrimp platters all day and celebrate the Off The Hook way: fast and full of Southern spirit.

Beyond the flavor, this collaboration is a salute to both brands’ Louisiana roots. Off The Hook sources all shrimp directly from Louisiana fisheries, staying true to its promise of supporting local producers and delivering the highest-quality seafood possible. The collaboration with Tabasco, based just down the road on Avery Island, brings more than 150 years of legendary Louisiana heat to the table.