Off The Hook Restaurants announced the appointment of Bailey Richard as the new Director of Marketing, Communication, and Compliance. With an impressive background in strategic marketing and brand activation, Richard is set to spearhead the company’s efforts to enhance its market presence and ensure adherence to industry standards.

In his new role, Richard will be responsible for driving the marketing strategy across all Off The Hook locations, managing internal and external communications, and overseeing compliance initiatives to align with both company policies and regulatory requirements. His expertise will be instrumental in shaping the brand’s narrative and expanding its footprint in the competitive restaurant industry.

Bailey Richard brings a wealth of experience to Off The Hook, having previously held senior marketing positions. His innovative approach and proven track record of successful campaigns, strategic planning, and grassroots marketing make him a valuable addition to the team.

“We are excited to welcome Bailey to our leadership team,” said Paxton Moreaux – CEO, at Off The Hook Restaurants. “His vision and expertise will be crucial in elevating our brand and maintaining our commitment to excellence. We look forward to his contributions and the fresh perspectives he will bring.”

Richard expressed his enthusiasm about joining Off The Hook, stating, “I am delighted to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive our marketing initiatives, enhance our communication strategies, and ensure we continue to meet and exceed industry standards.”

Bailey Richard’s appointment marks a significant step forward for Off The Hook Restaurants as it continues to grow and adapt in an ever-evolving market. The company is confident that his leadership will play a key role in its ongoing success.