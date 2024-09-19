OLHSO Korean BBQ & Seafood, a pioneer in food robotics, announced the launch of the first fully automated mobile restaurant in the United States. Named “OLHSO Korean BBQ & Seafood,” this innovative model, which combines a robotic kitchen and delivery truck, is set to revolutionize the food delivery industry by cooking meals en route, ensuring they arrive hot and fresh at your doorstep. Notably, the unmanned robotic kitchen allows the restaurant to pass the savings directly to consumers, offering no delivery fee and no service charge.

Innovative Cooking on the Move

The OLHSO Korean BBQ & Seafood Mobile Restaurant is equipped with a state-of-the-art robotic kitchen that begins preparing meals prior to delivery precisely when the estimated arrival time is 10 to 15 minutes away. The system utilizes an algorithm to consistently cook our chef’s recipes as intended, time and time again. This groundbreaking technology not only guarantees peak freshness but also enhances the dining experience by delivering restaurant-quality Korean BBQ directly to consumers in Foster City, CA.

Menu and Ingredients

OLHSO’s menu features a variety of authentic Korean dishes using high-quality meats and seafood, fresh vegetables, and premium rice. All ingredients are sourced from reputable suppliers to ensure every meal meets the highest standards of quality and taste.

Menu Highlights

The OLHSO Korean BBQ & Seafood Mobile Restaurant offers a crafted menu created by Korea’s top chef, Sungil Han, including:

Wagyu Galbi: Signature boneless Wagyu short ribs, marinated in a secret house sauce and stir-fried with fresh vegetables, delivering a tender, sweet, and savory experience.

OLHSO Dak Galbi: A beloved Korean dish, featuring chicken marinated in spicy gochujang sauce, stir-fried with rice cakes and fresh vegetables for a flavorful feast.

The SEOUL Food: A unique blend of Kimchi, pork belly, traditional Korean soybean paste, and shrimp, all stir-fried to capture the essence of Seoul.

Japchae: Classic Korean stir-fried vegetarian noodle dish made with glass noodles, mushrooms, and vegetables, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil for a delightful taste.

Technology and Safety

The mobile restaurant’s unmanned cooking process is not only innovative but also safe. It meets all U.S. sanitary and safety certifications, providing peace of mind along with delicious cuisine.

Availability and Expansion

Currently servicing Foster City, CA, OLHSO plans to expand its reach to Santa Clara County and beyond. Cook-en-route delivery services are accessible to anyone located or visiting the Foster City region, whether located at a park, market, or plazas. Customers can enjoy the convenience of tracking their orders in real-time through the OHLSO app and schedule deliveries up to one month in advance, making it perfect for both immediate cravings or planned events. For catering and events we can service the entire Bay Area region.

Experience Fresh Like Never Before

“We are thrilled to bring this unique dining experience to the streets of Foster City,” said Kish Shin, Co-Founder of OLHSO Korean BBQ & Seafood. “Our goal is to blend traditional Korean flavors with modern convenience and innovation, and the OLHSO Korean BBQ & Seafood Mobile Restaurant is just the beginning.”