Olive & Finch Collective, the group behind acclaimed “fine-casual” Denver eateries Olive & Finch and Little Finch, will open a grab-and-go kiosk at Denver International Airport (DEN) on Jan. 29. Located in concourse A, Finch, on the Fly will offer the same high-quality, healthy and affordable fare that chef Mary Nguyen is renowned for in a quick and convenient location.

“We’re thrilled to have a presence at the airport with Finch on the Fly,” says Nguyen, Olive & Finch Collective’s president, founder and chef. “Our mission is to bring high-quality, chef-driven food to everyone, no matter how much time or money they have. Finch, on the Fly will do just that, fulfilling busy traveler’s cravings for healthy, delicious food and drinks on the go.”

Finch, on the Fly’s menu spans breakfast, lunch and dinner with ready to eat meals, burritos, sandwiches, salads, pastries, cold pressed juice, beverages and treats for busy travelers.

While Nguyen and the O&F Collective continue to expand the presence of the wholesale line, Finch, on the Fly, they are also growing Olive & Finch’s footprint, with a new location of the “fine-casual” eatery coming to Denver Union Station in Q1. and another slated to open at the Denver Performing Arts Center in Q2.