Olo and DeliverThat Partner on Catering

Olo, a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, has partnered with DeliverThat, an industry leader in catering delivery; allowing customers to take their direct catering business to the next level.

DeliverThat joined Olo's Dispatch network as a delivery service provider (DSP). Dispatch is Olo's direct delivery solution that automatically connects direct orders from a restaurant's mobile app or website with third-party DSPs for last-mile delivery. This partnership provides an elevated, catering-specific delivery experience designed to boost loyalty and revenue for the two companies' joint customers.

"One of the key advantages of collaborating with Olo was to create a comprehensive, turnkey solution for both our current and future shared clientele. Olo's meticulous certification process attests to their unwavering commitment to restaurants that leverage their complete range of products and services. Our partnership represents an ideal and mutually beneficial match for any brand looking to capitalize on catering. We couldn't be more excited to further develop this partnership," says Darien Terrell, Chief Executive Officer for DeliverThat.

DeliverThat is primarily fulfilling catering delivery orders for Olo brands via the brand's mobile app and website and is providing coverage in all 50 states. They received their full certification to integrate with Olo's Dispatch network on January 12, 2023 and successfully delivered their first Olo order on January 31, 2023. Since then, both Olo and DeliverThat have seen topnotch executions with zero incidents.

"We've been eager to partner with DeliverThat for some time now. The integration with Olo was crucial to our decision to align with them. This game-changing integration has enabled us to offer our customers a top-notch last mile experience when ordering our Fresh Mex catering," says Allen Beck, Director of Off-Premise and Catering at Costa Vida.

"And the timing couldn't be better, as it's just in time for Cinco de Mayo," adds Beck.

"We're delighted to add DeliverThat to our growing network of delivery service providers providing our customers last-mile delivery for catering orders placed on their direct channels," says Shalin Sheth, SVP and GM of Direct Ordering at Olo. "Catering orders require more involvement than an average order, and DeliverThat's white glove service provides our customers a differentiated DSP, giving them the peace of mind that these big orders are executed with care."