Olo Recognized as Most Innovative Dining Company

Olo has been named No. 1 in the dining category on Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. This is Olo’s second consecutive year earning a place on the list.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fast Company as the number one most innovative company in the dining category, marking Olo’s second consecutive year on the list,” says Noah Glass, Olo’s Founder & CEO. “As restaurants continue to face headwinds, Olo is constantly spearheading groundbreaking innovation to ease the challenges faced by our 600+ customers and the 85 million guests that interface on our platform every year. I’m extremely proud of the work team Olo has done over the past year to drive the industry’s digital transformation.”

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform, empowering its network of over 600 restaurant brands across approximately 87,000 locations to grow their digital sales, increase operational efficiency, and make every guest feel like a regular by way of its innovative solutions, 300+ technology integrations and actionable guest data captured through the millions of orders that run on its platform every day. Enabling hospitality at every guest touchpoint, Olo is constantly innovating to meet the changing needs of its customers through purpose-built solutions for ordering, delivery, marketing, payments, and front- and back-of-house operations. Most recently, Olo launched Borderless functionality for its payment solution - Olo Pay, which simplifies the checkout process for guests by eliminating the need to enter payment information or remember a password across all participating brands. This de-anonymizes guest data to meaningfully increase basket conversion, guest retention and visit frequency.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.