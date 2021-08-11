Olo Strikes Deal with Grubhub to Integrate Digital Orders

Olo announced an engagement with Grubhub to integrate digital orders directly into the point-of-sale (POS) of tens of thousands of restaurant brand locations via Olo Rails.

Rails is Olo’s solution that makes it easy for restaurant brands to publish their menus, prices and location information on participating third-party marketplaces in order to drive incremental sales, simplify workflows and manage orders from multiple channels into one place. The solution also allows orders placed by consumers on the Grubhub website or app to be injected directly into the order stream at the restaurant to improve order accuracy and operational efficiencies for restaurant operators. Restaurants can do away with the need for multiple digital ordering tablets in the kitchen to improve tracking and profit accountability.

“Restaurants have experienced an influx of digital and delivery orders like we’ve never seen before given current industry tailwinds accelerated by the necessity for safety and convenience over the last year. We’re proud to welcome Grubhub to our growing network of marketplace partners and know the ability to have digital orders from the Grubhub platform directly enter into our restaurant customers’ POS, in addition to ensuring consistent menu display for consumers, will greatly benefit them operationally and financially,” says Andrea Coe, VP & General Manager of Olo Rails.

“Our longstanding priority at Grubhub is to serve restaurants, and we’re constantly looking for ways to make it easier for restaurant brands to partner with us and better fit online ordering into their operations,” adds Kevin Kearns, Senior Vice President of Restaurants at Grubhub. “By teaming up with Olo, our restaurant partners can now use Rails to provide a reliable and streamlined behind-the-counter process for restaurant team members, while also ensuring order accuracy and a great experience for diners.”

“The digital landscape is rapidly expanding as guests continue to enjoy the convenience of ordering ahead. This makes it more important than ever for information like menus and pricing to be reflected accurately and updated in real time across all of our channels,” says Dan Harmon, president & COO of Smoothie King. “With Grubhub’s marketplace and delivery capabilities now integrated with Olo’s Rails solution, our store teams can better streamline their operations, eliminate human errors and duplication, and focus on providing great service to our valued guests.”