Olo Teams with Lyft to Streamline Delivery and Digital Orders

Olo announced a partnership with Lyft through Olo’s Dispatch solution to deliver digital orders for Olo’s network of restaurant brands.

Olo's Dispatch product allows restaurant brands to accommodate delivery for orders generated through their own website and apps by providing a network of third- party delivery service providers, such as Lyft. The solution seamlessly selects service providers, including in-house couriers, based on optimal price, timing, availability, and other criteria. Olo’s automated matching technology enables restaurants to get food out the door and into the hands of the guest faster and in the most cost-efficient way. Dispatch enables brands to rapidly deploy delivery at a national scale with a service fully integrated into their point-of-sale (POS) platform and kitchen production systems, all the while strengthening direct guest relationships through their own channels.

“Direct digital orders continue to make gains in the restaurant industry as brands recognize the need to protect direct relationships with guests, and effective management of these orders is a critical component to success,” says Shalin Sheth, VP and GM of Dispatch for Olo. “With Dispatch, we help our customers enable delivery on their owned channels, using trusted partners like Lyft for local delivery. The addition of Lyft to the Dispatch network not only expands delivery coverage for our brands, but drives competitive pricing at the benefit of guests and brands alike.”

"We’re excited to enable local delivery for merchants with Olo Dispatch,” adds Justin Paris, Head of Lyft Delivery. “As a transportation-focused company, we aren't interested in building consumer-facing marketplaces for groceries or food, but we can add real value in delivery both for drivers and partners via Dispatch's frictionless process and the scaled national network of drivers on Lyft's platform.”

“We're excited to see Lyft partner with Olo to expand the impact of Original ChopShop's and Bellagreen's delivery programs running through Olo Dispatch,” says Adam Griffith, VP of Information Technology at Original ChopShop. “Each delivery order on our own sites is one more direct guest relationship we can keep, and the availability of drivers and competitive pricing from Lyft we experienced during its Dispatch pilot ensured our guests got their food quickly and at a competitive delivery price. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Olo and Lyft to grow both the Original ChopShop and Bellagreen delivery programs.”