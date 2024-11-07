Olo Inc. announced it will launch a new menu integration with ezCater to simplify catering menu management.

As the newest addition to Olo and ezCater’s long-standing partnership, the integration will automate menu updates across both tech platforms, saving restaurants valuable time by reducing the need for manual updates.

“Our partnership with ezCater empowers restaurants to optimize their catering business and deliver outstanding guest experiences more efficiently,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “As restaurants look to drive profitable traffic, catering offers a high-potential growth channel, with significant basket sizes and likelihood for repeat business. We are proud of our collaboration with ezCater and look forward to developing solutions that simplify the complexities of catering and help restaurants grow their businesses.”

Automated menu updates via Olo Rails is the latest example of how ezCater and Olo enable restaurants to modernize their catering offerings. The integration will significantly reduce the manual effort required by restaurants to update their catering menus, lower the likelihood of human error, and reduce operational overhead. As a result, operators and guests will be able to count on a consistent experience, no matter where they are viewing a restaurant’s catering menu.

“Catering is a massive growth opportunity for restaurants, especially as more companies recognize the value food brings to their workplace,” said Kaushik Subramanian, Chief Revenue Officer, ezCater. “With the right technology, restaurants can capture as many of these valuable workplace orders as possible. Our integration with Olo enables restaurants to more reliably fulfill these orders and provide a great experience for our shared partners.”

According to ezCater’s 2024 Feeding the Workplace report, 53% of workplace food buyers plan to increase their spending on food this year. Olo and ezCater’s extended partnership comes at a critical time for operators seeking to capitalize on these trends.

“ezCater’s enhanced menu solution with Olo will revolutionize our catering process,” said Mike Nettles, Chief Technology Officer, Zaxby’s. “Automating menu updates will save our team time and effort, allowing us to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. This partnership will bring consistency to our menus and make our operations smoother and more efficient.”