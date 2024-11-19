Olo Inc., a leading restaurant technology provider, announced the launch of “Round Up Donations,” enabling guests to effortlessly contribute to charitable causes during checkout. Piloted in collaboration with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, this feature allows guests to round up their order total to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America, or other nonprofit campaigns and organizations Olo brands wish to support.

Round Up Donations is now accessible to all Olo customers who use its white-label ordering platform Serve, a fully responsive web experience designed to optimize the user experience for guests on any device. With the ability to customize the donation prompt with their chosen charity, restaurants can easily incorporate charitable giving into their digital ordering experience and engage guests in meaningful social impact. The opportunity to donate has resonated strongly with guests, with 10% choosing to round up their orders to donate to No Kid Hungry through Tropical Smoothie Cafe. In the short time since enabling Round Up Donations on Serve, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has raised over $7,000.

“Round Up Donations represents a significant step forward in our mission to leverage technology for positive change,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “By integrating charitable giving seamlessly into the dining experience, we’re not only supporting crucial causes like No Kid Hungry but also empowering our restaurant partners to make meaningful differences in their communities. Even more, we’re offering guests the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with brands they love while satisfying their craving to make a positive impact on the world.”

Max Wetzel, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: “At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we’ve always been committed to inspiring better in the communities we serve and encouraging our guests to do the same. Olo’s Round Up Donations feature aligns perfectly with our values, allowing our guests to join us in making a tangible impact on childhood hunger with every order.”

Both Olo and Tropical Smoothie Cafe deepened their commitment to ending childhood hunger by signing No Kid Hungry’s CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger, a transformative, urgent movement uniting powerful leaders and brands across industries. The Pledge is revolutionizing the fight against childhood summer hunger by increasing the number of children receiving summer meals from 2.8 million to 30 million nationwide.

“The introduction of Round Up Donations on Olo’s Serve platform marks a pivotal moment in our fight against childhood hunger,” said Susan Karlen, Associate Director of Partnership Development at No Kid Hungry. “By partnering with industry leaders like Olo and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we’re able to extend our reach and impact to ensure more children have access to the nutrition they need to thrive. We look forward to partnering with additional restaurants through Olo’s extensive platform of over 400 brands.”

This feature development is part of Olo’s broader Olo For Good program, launched in 2021, which dedicates 1% of the company’s time, product, and equity to causes such as ending hunger, promoting diversity and inclusion, and supporting environmental sustainability.