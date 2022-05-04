Omsom, Luke's Lobster Team Up for Limited-Time Offers

Omsom founders Vanessa and Kim Pham, and Luke’s Lobster founders Luke Holden and Ben Conniff have plenty of common ground: their companies are dedicated to delicious, responsibly sourced food; both are family owned and operated businesses founded on family traditions, and all four were born and raised in New England around great seafood.

To celebrate two distinct culinary flavors - sweet Maine lobster and fiery Sichuan mala - this summer Omsom has teamed up with Luke's Lobster, a certified B-corp, to launch two limited-time offers. From May 2nd to November 6th, customers can order the “Spicy Mala Lobster Roll,” made with Omsom’s Chinese Mala sauce starter, in all Luke’s Lobster shacks nationwide.

In addition, an “Omsom Lobster Tail” pack that includes a Luke’s Lobster Tail Pack (5-6oz tails), Omsom’s Chinese Mala sauce, and a recipe card for Lobster Tail Mala Salad (and other recipe ideas) for at-home cooks will be available on Luke’s Lobster Online Market.

This collaboration launches in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month (May) and the team will donate $1 from each Spicy Mala Lobster Roll ($25) and a portion of sales from the “Omsom Lobster Tails” online pack ($120) sold in the month of May to the Immigrant History Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by two Asian American women with a mission of uplifting and sharing the stories and history of AAPI communities to educate, empower, and build solidarity and empathy for multiple generations of immigrant communities.

Omsom co-founder Kim Pham said, “Both Luke’s Lobster and Omsom have a legacy of honoring the origins and integrity of our dishes, and this limited-edition, in-shack Spicy Mala Lobster Roll and online Omsom Lobster Tails pack is a damn delicious celebration of our mutual north star.”

Ben Conniff, Luke’s Lobster co-founder and chief innovation officer said, “I’d been obsessively cooking with Omsom starters at home when I found out my friend (and Luke’s Lobster shack neighbor) Chef Amelie Kang of NYC’s Mala Project was the Tastemaker behind Omsom’s Mala starter. Chef Amelie introduced us to Vanessa and Kim, and once we learned more about their commitment to authentic sourcing of the highest quality ingredients, we knew we had to find a way to blend their big flavors with our sweet lobster. Both companies honor family traditions and share them with the world, and all of us grew up in New England eating seafood–it’s a perfect match.”

Whether your comfort zone is near the sauté pan or the grill, Luke’s Lobster has three recipe suggestions and variations worthy of a culinary flex available on www.lukeslobster.com using both steam and grilled methods for the lobster tails and the Omsom Chinese Mala Sauce. The tender, sweetness of the lobster tail meat paired with the tingly Sichuan heat of Mala sauce and a cold local beer is the glow up that your summer seafood repertoire needs.