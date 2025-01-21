Ono Hawaiian BBQ, a family-owned restaurant known for its fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian-inspired dishes, announced the opening of its newest location in Lancaster. Situated at the northeast corner of 15th Street West and West Avenue K, this ground up restaurant features a double drive-thru and an outdoor patio area. This marks the restaurant’s first location in the Antelope Valley, bringing fresh flavors to a new community.

To mark the occasion, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will host a grand opening celebration with Hawaiian dancers, a ribbon cutting, $100 promo card raffles and merch giveaways. In-store customers can also access an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free deal, available all day.

This new location adds to Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s network of over 110 restaurants across California and Arizona. Known for its fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian-inspired cuisine, Ono Hawaiian BBQ takes pride in marinating its proteins in-house and grilling to order. This commitment drives their eagerness to continue to share their flavors with the greater Southern California community.